'I feel you here every day': Alan Thicke remembered by family 1 year after death

Last year, a generation of TV viewers mourned the loss of a beloved on-screen father figure when Alan Thicke died at the age of 69.

But for Carter Thicke, the loss was much bigger. The "Growing Pains" actor was his real-life dad — and also the man he called his best friend.

Wednesday marked one year since the star's death, and Carter took a moment to share a tribute with his father's fans.

It's hard to believe it's been a year. Some days it feels like it was only yesterday and other days it feels like its been years. Nothing can really describe the loss, but I feel you here everyday in my life and I thank you for that. I miss my best friend and partner in crime. I love you Pops â¤ï¸ A post shared by CARTER THICKE (@carter_thicke) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:05am PST

"It's hard to believe it's been a year," the 20-year-old wrote in a caption on Instagram. "Some days it feels like it was only yesterday and other days it feels like its been years."

The message accompanied a sweet throwback photo of the pair from when Carter was just a little boy.

Carter was with his father shortly before his death. On December 13, 2016, they were playing a game of hockey together when the actor suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital in Burbank, California, where he later died of a ruptured aorta.

"Nothing can really describe the loss, but I feel you here everyday in my life and I thank you for that," Carter continued. "I miss my best friend and partner in crime. I love you Pops."

the greatest Father and friend I've ever known...and best psuedo-Santa around. Love u Pops A post shared by CARTER THICKE (@carter_thicke) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Carter wasn't the only member of the family to take to social media for a moment of remembrance. Alan's wife, Tanya Thicke, also shared a photo and her own words Wednesday.

Itâs been 1 year today - how I miss my bestfriend, husband , best companion in all things. The hole in my heart has yet to heal, but I know you are still with me. I canât wait to see the path god has planned for me. One day we will be reunited. I love you H ~always & forever , W pic.twitter.com/qpEAEcYshU — Tanya Callau Thicke (@TanyaThicke) December 13, 2017

"It’s been 1 year today - how I miss my best friend, husband, best companion in all things," she wrote. "The hole in my heart has yet to heal, but I know you are still with me. I can’t wait to see the path god has planned for me. One day we will be reunited."

She signed off the tweet with an "always & forever" declaration of love.