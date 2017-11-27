'Aladdin' stars (old and new) pay tribute to the Disney classic's 25th anniversary

share tweet pin email

Disney's 1992 animated feature "Aladdin" turned 25 over the weekend and the beloved movie's stars pulled out all the stops to wish it a happy anniversary.

On Saturday, "Fuller House" star Scott Weinger, who voiced Aladdin in the Oscar-winning film, honored its anniversary with a sweet throwback pic with co-star Linda Larkin, who voiced his character's love interest Princess Jasmine.

Hey Princess @lindalarkinofficial can you believe #Aladdin was released 25 years ago today? I’d lie to you about being a prince just to fly you around the world on a Magic Carpet all over again ❤️❤️ A post shared by Scott Weinger (@scottweinger) on Nov 25, 2017 at 10:19am PST

"Hey Princess @lindalarkinofficial can you believe #Aladdin was released 25 years ago today?" wrote the 42-year-old actor. "I’d lie to you about being a prince just to fly you around the world on a Magic Carpet all over again."

Larkin, 47, shared the adorable pic with her own fans, commenting, "@Scottweinger (you’re) a true prince even without the magic carpet backing you up! Love you so much!"

Disney Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin) and Aladdin (Scott Weinger) in a scene from Disney's "Aladdin" (1992).

The duo were joined in the hit movie by the late, great Robin Williams, who voiced Aladdin's madcap sidekick Genie.

Genie turned 25 yesterday. Little brother turns 26 today. Life is full of reminders that time passes so very fast....

Now, excuse me while I go reenact this with my baby brotherâs face. pic.twitter.com/QDjqb7K2bk — ZeldAAARGH Williams (@zeldawilliams) November 25, 2017

The late actor's daughter, Zelda Williams, paid tribute to her dad's "Aladdin" role by tweeting a clip of feisty Genie ribbing his master — and also honored her little brother Cody's birthday.

"Genie turned 25 yesterday. Little brother turns 26 today," wrote the younger Williams. "Life is full of reminders that time passes so very fast."

"Now, excuse me while I go reenact this with my baby brother’s face," she quipped.

New stars, too, honored the classic Disney film.

Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin in Guy Ritchie's upcoming live-action "Aladdin" remake, shared an Instagram pic of himself holding a DVD copy of the original.

"Happy 25th Anniversary boo! Crazy to think that when I was a one year-old this story of #Aladdin came to life," wrote the Egyptian-born Massoud, 26, "And now, 25 years later, I have the honor & privilege to help re-tell this magical #Disney story once again. Get cozy & give it a watch tonight, peeps!"

The live-action "Aladdin" is scheduled for a 2019 release.

Until then, we'll take Massoud's advice and rewatch the original tonight!