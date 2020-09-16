Al and wife Deborah celebrate 25th anniversary with precious wedding tributes

Happy 25th anniversary to Al Roker and Deborah Roberts!

The TODAY weatherman and the ABC journalist celebrated their silver wedding anniversary on Wednesday by sharing sweet messages for one another as well as some throwback photos and video clips from their wedding in New York City back in 1995.

"Dear Sweet Hubby, I remember this magical moment of pure joy (almost) like it was yesterday," Roberts wrote on Instagram. "It couldn’t possibly have been 25 years ago. Could it?? 25 years of love, laughter, peaks, valleys, discovery, bewilderment, bliss, struggle and all that this journey offers.

"But through it all we’ve tried to remember those beautiful and profound words spoken at our wedding. 'Love is patient, love is kind...it bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things'. Today I celebrate all that love has allowed. Happy Anniversary my sweet, kind, generous, hilarious and real soulmate. Love, Deb."

Al shared a video on Instagram of them holding hands as they walked down the aisle at St. Thomas Church in Manhattan on their wedding day.

"A #happy25thanniversary to @debrobertsabc who helps me a better #father #brother #person and challenges me to do better each and every day. #thankyou and #iloveyou," Al wrote.

Al shared on the 3rd hour of TODAY Wednesday that in a bit of serendipity, the videographer who shot their wedding found the original tapes two days ago and reached out to send him the footage. Al also recalled his memories from the special day.

"I was sweating like crazy, part of it because I was 500 pounds," he said. "It was a great time. It was a good party."

The TODAY co-host then celebrated their first anniversary with a sweet gesture.

"Deborah had a great time (at the wedding)," he said. "In fact, she didn't eat anything. The next year for our first anniversary I had our dinner re-created because she never ate it."

Al also recalled the moment they got engaged during a trip to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon at sunset.

"I thought if she said no, only one of us was coming back," Al joked. "She thought I was gonna break up with her. I said 'No,' I had the ring out, I was on my knee babbling about something. It was a word salad."

The couple have two children together, Leila and Nick and Al has daughter Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell. Courtney is now getting ready to tie the knot herself after getting engaged to boyfriend Wesley Laga in April.

Al and Deborah opened up on TODAY in 2016 about their relationship, which was the subject of their book, "Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Times."

"I love the fact that he tries to take things in stride in a very warm and funny way," Deborah said.

"She's a very compassionate person and I think has instilled that in our kids and a lot of it's rubbed off on me," Al said.

After all these years together, their love and Al's humor, remain intact.

"I'm just trying to hold on," he said. "She's putting up with me."