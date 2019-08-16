Al Roker won’t turn 65 until next week, but the 3rd hour of TODAY got the celebration started early.

Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin took time out of Friday’s show to wish the longtime TODAY anchor a happy birthday. But they weren’t the only ones who got in on the fun.

Al was treated to a compilation video featuring many people in his life wishing him a happy birthday. His wife, Deborah and kids made special appearances, as well as his TODAY colleagues Savannah Guthrie, Willie Geist, Lester Holt, Jill Martin, Carson Daly and his family, Hoda Kotb’s daughter Haley Joy, former TODAY weather forecaster Willard Scott and many other members of the show’s crew.

While the video played, crew members came on to the set and each donned a pair of Al's signature glasses to honor and toast him.

“You are my other family and I appreciate you all,” Roker said before blowing out the candles on his personalized birthday cake.