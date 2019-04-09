Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 9, 2019, 3:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Al Roker just got a huge surprise on air!

His younger brother Chris, and his older sister Alisa, made an unexpected visit during the 3rd hour of TODAY, just in time for National Siblings Day on April 10.

"What a pleasant surprise!" Roker said of the unexpected family reunion. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Al knew that two “mystery guests” were coming on the show to reveal the winners of TODAY’s March Madness snack bracket, but he had no idea it would be his siblings.

So when his brother and sister appeared, he couldn’t believe it.

Alisa, who flew in from Cleveland to surprise her brother, shared a funny childhood story about Al.

“He was a trickster. He was very entertaining,” she said. “He used to create spaceships out of boxes. He had this habit, he loved to record people reel to reel. And one time he said, ‘Hey, can I ask you some questions?’”

Roker's brother and sister joined the 3rd hour of TODAY and shared some funny childhood memories. TODAY

“I said sure, and they were a series of ‘yes’ questions … and I thought how boring,” she said. “And then maybe like a week later he said, ‘Hey, listen to this.’ And the questions change. ‘Do you curse? Yes. Do you steal? Yes.’ I was terrified. He goes, ‘Okay, if you don’t want Mommy and Daddy to hear this, you’re going to do everything I say.’”

He was definitely quite the trickster!

Al said he said he was “stunned” by the visit, and it sounds like he might not be the only TODAY anchor in for a surprise this week.

“Apparently our producers have put together a whole week of sibling surprises for us,” Sheinelle Jones said.

We’ll have to wait and see!