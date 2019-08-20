Happy birthday, Al!

Al Roker turns 65 today and the longtime TODAY anchor has been flooded with messages of love for his milestone birthday.

His wife, Deborah Roberts, kicked off the day with a beautiful note to her husband on Instagram.

“To the man who confidently strode into my life more than two decades ago bearing the gifts of joy, laughter, kindness, compassion, romance and unpredictability....Happy birthday dear sweetheart,” she wrote. “Those in your orbit know how blessed they are. Your children cherish you. Your friends admire you. And today we all celebrate another year of YOU. A man for all seasons. Love you beyond measure.”

Al replied with an equally sweet note.

“Thanks, @debrobertsabc you’re the gift that (keeps) giving,” he commented on her post.

Al’s TODAY family also chimed in with heartfelt birthday messages. Dylan Dreyer shared a cute photo with Al cradling her baby bump.

“My prom date (baby not included). Happy Birthday to the man, the myth, the legend!!!!” Dylan wrote on Instagram. “65 years old never looked so good! I’m so blessed to call you my friend and mentor!!”

Craig Melvin also shared a fun photo with the longtime TODAY meteorologist.

“Here’s to the guy who makes everyone smile, laugh, and better. @alroker is 65 today,” he shared on Instagram. “He’s like a fine wine though. A little better every year. Happy birthday brother.”

Meanwhile, Al posted a sweet photo from his vacation with his three children.

“Best #65thbirthday gift. First time me and my 3 kids are on vacation in 5 years!” he wrote on Instagram.

“This is everything. ❤️ Happy Birthday Al!!!!!” Sheinelle Jones commented on his family photo, while Jenna Bush Hager sent her love with three heart emojis.

Have an amazing birthday, Al!