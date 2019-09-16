Al Roker has a bone to pick with Bill Maher when it comes to his comments about fat-shaming.

The TODAY meteorologist and co-anchor took issue Monday with comments Maher delivered on his HBO show last week in which he said fat-shaming "needs to make a comeback" and that "some amount of shame is good."

"As somebody who has struggled with his weight all of my adult life and my childhood, and who had been bullied and fat-shamed if you will, even though we didn't have that term then, it scars people,'' Al said on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

Al isn't the only one to take issue with Maher's comments. James Corden, the host of "The Late Late Show," sounded off during his monologue on an episode last week.

"Let's be honest, fat-shaming is just bullying,'' he said. "It's bullying, and bullying only makes the problem worse."

Al has been open about struggles with his weight over the years, including his 2013 book in which he details his weight-loss surgery and being bullied as a teen for his size.

He has since embraced the ketogenic diet, revealing in March that he had lost 40 pounds on it.

Al also believes that any amount of fat shaming is not positive.

"And guess what, we all know we're overweight,'' he said. "We all know we're fat, we all know we need to lose weight.

"Bill Maher needs to shut the front door. He doesn't know what he's talking about, and it's not gonna help anybody."