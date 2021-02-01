Al Roker loves snow so much, he did a little dance

Al Roker loves a good snowstorm, especially once he's gotten his shoveling done.

The TODAY weatherman couldn't help but do a little dance amid the snowflakes to some music outside his home early Monday morning as a massive nor'easter began blanketing New York City and much of the Northeast.

He shared a video on Instagram of him spinning his trusty shovel as he did a little shuffle.

"Guess who feels like he accomplished something by shoveling and salting his walk before going in to cover #noreaster2021 on @todayshow" he wrote.

"Go Al!!! You just love a good storm!" one commenter wrote.

"Get down Mr. Roker!" another person wrote. "That's how you start a Monday."

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer introduced the "incredible footage" of Al's early-morning moves on the broadcast Monday before Al revealed the musical choice that had him grooving on the sidewalk before the sun rose.

"Well I got up this morning and I was shoveling and I had on my AirPods, Tevin Campbell's 'I 2 I,' and I feel so good after I finished shoveling and salting," Al said.

He was starting the day with lyrics like, "If we listen to each other's heart/ We'll find we're never too far apart/ And maybe love is the reason why/ For the first time ever we're seeing it eye to eye."

The song, which was featured in a Disney film, brought some positive vibes as he got set to share the grim forecast.

"It's from the 'Goofy Movie,' which is a favorite of my kids and myself," Al said.

Others in the Northeast may not have been as joyous as Al on Monday morning, as up to 2 feet of snow has been projected for areas from Pennsylvania through New England, along with coastal flooding and high winds.