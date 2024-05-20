Al Roker jokes about cousin Lenny Kravitz's recent outfit: 'I was gonna wear this'

Who is the more fashionable cousin, Al Roker or Lenny Kravitz?

The TODAY weatherman and the rock star, whose grandfathers were cousins, shouted out each other's sense of style over the weekend.

Al joked on Instagram that Kravitz's recent outfit choice — thigh-high shoes, biker shorts, a chain necklace and a trench coat — was the "exact outfit" he planned to wear that day.

Kravitz originally posted the look on social media May 18 as a part of his spread with Flaunt magazine. Al reposted a picture from the shoot.

"And this is why I have to check my #cuzzins Insta before I go out. I was gonna wear this exact outfit this morning. Now I gotta go back upstairs and change. I hate when you do that , @lennykravitz," Al wrote in the caption of his own post on May 19.

Kravitz commented that Al is the one who outdresses him.

"You would clearly out do me cuz. I appreciate you," he wrote with two red heart emojis.

Perhaps a sense of style runs in the family as both cousins are known for their fashion ensembles.

Al's colorful, coordinated glasses and suits are practically as much of a TODAY attraction as the show. When he debuted his blue frames in 2019, he nearly broke the internet.

"Al Roker, fashion forward," TODAY co-host Craig Melvin said at the time.

Kravitz is known for rocking little to no shirts and leather pants, on and off stage — and at the gym.

Publicly exchanging compliments is part of Al and Kravitz's relationship.

During their mini family reunion on TODAY in October 2020, TODAY's Sheinelle Jones asked Kravitz "what it feels like to be a rockstar."

“Ask Al Roker. Al Roker knows what it’s like to be a rock star because he is one,” Kravitz responded

“I learned from you, cuz. Thanks so much,” Al replied.