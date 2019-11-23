Al Roker ends his 2nd run in 'Waitress' — watch the sweet send-off

Al Roker wrapped up his second run in the Broadway musical "Waitress" yesterday, and the cast sent him off in true musical theater style.

After the cast took their final bows at curtain call, actress NaTasha Yvette Williams thanked him in a heartwarming speech.

"Al is the epitome of pie, ladies and gentlemen," said Williams. "I mean, he's warm, he's sweet, he fills up those spaces that are missing ... Anyway, he's been on our television for like 40, I don't know how many years, for at least 40 years, but Al, I think I speak on behalf of everyone up here, you are truly in our hearts now."

Behind the scenes, he got another sweet goodbye from the cast as they sang an a capella rendition of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans' "Happy Trails."

Al shared videos of both goodbyes on Instagram.

"I will always cherish my 2x at the #diner and @waitressmusical and the amazing family I found in the process," he wrote.

In a third post, Al shared selfies of himself and several of his castmates. He also thanked them for allowing him to "pretend to be a Broadway actor."

This was Al's second time performing the role of "Joe" in the Tony-nominated musical, which is based off of the 2007 movie starring Keri Russell. He first joined the show in September 2018 and was in the cast for several weeks.

In October, Al revealed that he would return for another limited run. During his original run and reprisal, he performed alongside Grammy-nominated star, Jordin Sparks and Nicolette Robinson, who both played the role of "Jenna."