Al Roker’s newest murder mystery book is out! Here are all the details

Get ready for a storm of suspense! Al Roker is releasing his newest book and it promises to bring another twisty murder tale to your neck of the woods.

“Murder on Demand” is the fourth installment of the TODAY weatherman’s book series “The Morning Show Murders,” and it hits shelves April 23. The novel raises the stakes for the saga’s protagonist, Billy Blessing, the celebrity chef turned gumshoe.

Al co-authored the book with Matt Costello, the author behind the horror-thriller “Beneath Still Waters” and “Vacation.”

According to the synopsis, the series picks up 10 years after the latest book in the series, “The Talk Show Murders,” and Billy is grappling with the displacement of cable television and the emergence of the streaming era. After losing his position as a celebrity television chef, and his restaurant catching on a fire, Billy heads to the North Fork of Long Island. There, he settles into a steady life as a local chef. Billy’s situation is upended once again, however, when a young woman asks for his help in investigating her father’s disappearance.

According to a press release issued to TODAY.com, “Murder on Demand” is a standalone installment of “The Morning Show Murders” series.

The murder mystery series launched in 2009 with “The Morning Show Murders.” Al followed up with “The Midnight Show Murders” in 2010 and “The Talk Show Murders” in 2011.

“Murder on Demand” is available in hardcover, e-book, and audio formats as of April 23.