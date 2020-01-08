Al Roker announces new book of essays about his life and career — get the details

The new book, which will be released on June 2, is based on lessons Al has learned over the years for living a happy life and achieving success.

"It's stories about what I've learned over the last 40 years working in this business," Al said on TODAY Wednesday.

Al came up with the title from a comment he hears often.

"At least once a day, out on (Rockefeller) Plaza, I'm shaking hands and people say, 'You look so much better in person,''' he said. "I think people think that's a compliment."

He writes about his childhood in Brooklyn and Queens, the start of his career at a local channel in Syracuse and his return to New York City.

Al also opens about parenting his three children with his wife, award-winning journalist Deborah Roberts, as well as starting his own production company and playing a role in the Broadway show "Waitress."

The 13-time Emmy winner also relays what he's learned over the years from former TODAY legends like Willard Scott, Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel, as well as fellow anchors like Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Lester Holt.

This is Al's 13th book overall, which began with his first best-seller about parenting in 2000. He has writtenmultiple best-selling books across various genres, including a cookbook, insights from his marriage, a celebration of fatherhood, a fictional crime novel, a book about his weight-loss journey, a children's book, and most recently, a nonfiction book about the 1889 Johnstown Flood in Pennsylvania.