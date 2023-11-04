Al Pacino reaches child support agreement with Noor Alfallah for their infant son

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have reached a custody and child support agreement for their infant son.

According to court documents obtained by TODAY.com, Pacino and Alfallah will share joint legal custody of 4-month old Roman Alfallah Pacino, who was born on June 6, 2023. Pacino and Alfallah will “consult with one another on all major decisions relating to Roman’s health, education, and welfare.”

Alfallah will also have physical custody of their son with “reasonable right of parenting time (visitation)” to Pacino, court documents state.

Pacino has agreed to pay Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support for Roman. The 83-year-old actor will also give Alfallah 6% of his “‘annual gross income’ in excess of $2,500,000 per year” capped at $4,000,000, or up to $90,000.

Beginning in 2023, Pacino is required to contribute $15,000 each year to a 529 account created for Roman which will be managed by both Pacino and Alfallah for Roman’s education and other agreed upon expenses.

In September 2023, a representative for Pacino confirmed the couple were still together.

Pacino and Alfallah were first spotted together leaving a restaurant in Venice, California in April 2022, E! News reported. A representative for Pacino confirmed the couple were expecting their first child together one year later in May 2023.

Alfallah shared a glimpse of her son when he was 2-months-old in August 2023, posting a photo on Instagram of him holding her thumb in his hand.

“My whole heart and the greatest blessing in my life,” she wrote in the caption, adding his name with a red heart emoji.

Pacino is the father of four children, including his youngest son, Roman. He welcome daughter, Julie, with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant in 1989. He also welcomed twins Anton and Olivia in 2001 with his ex, Beverly D’Angelo.

In the past, Pacino has opened up about his approach to fatherhood after his own father had left his family when he was just a toddler.

“I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad,” he told The New Yorker in September 2014. “I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”