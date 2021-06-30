See the 'world-class' magic act that got a Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum

Magician Léa Kyle blew away the judges on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday with her magical quick-change act.

Kyle, 25, started off her performance in a black dress and leggings, but when the music kicked off, she somehow changed instantly into a turquoise minidress.

Then, without hiding behind any curtains or appearing to rip off any items of clothing, she magically switched outfits again and again, changing into several different dresses. Her act was set to the soundtrack of “Swish Swish” and “Part of Me” by Katy Perry.

At one point, she donned a metallic minidress with panels that magically fell away to reveal a black dress underneath.

Her incredible act earned glowing praise from all the judges, even Simon Cowell.