This ad featuring Olympic champion, 100, and new Olympian, 13, will give you chills

The latest Olympics ad is bound to have you beaming with pride.

Agnes Keleti, a 100-year-old Olympian, and Sky Brown, a 13-year-old first-time Olympian, are an unlikely pairing, but the two teamed up for a new video to promote the upcoming Tokyo Games — and the final product is simply inspiring.

Keleti, who won a total of 10 Olympic medals when she represented Hungary in the 1952 and 1956 Games, is the oldest living Olympic champion. In the nearly two-minute ad, the centenarian looks back on the past 100 years of the Olympics as the world awaits Friday's opening ceremony in Tokyo.

"In her century, what did Agnes see? Agnes saw a light, a light that helped illuminate the entire world," the narrator reads.

The video chronicles the various athletes who made history, including Keleti herself.

"She saw the grandson of slaves (Jesse Owens) redefine freedom. She saw the mother of two (Fanny Blankers-Koen) prove that anyone can fly. And she saw a man with no shoes (Shambel Abebe Bikila) teach the world how to run," the narrator continues.

Agnes Keleti at an Olympics medal ceremony in the 1950s. Bettmann Archive

The video then shifts to highlight the generations after Keleti and explains how she saw all these athletes "stand in that light and watch their differences disappear like shadows in the new day sun."

The ad then puts the spotlight on current Olympic hopefuls, including Sky Brown, a skateboarder who will be the youngest Team GB summer Olympian, according to ESPN.

"And now she sees a new generation full of hope running towards their century," the narrator continues as another voice introduces Sky as one of the youngest Olympians of all time. "A generation who sees the same light Agnes saw, a generation who knows together we are stronger than the darkness can ever be."

Sky Brown is only 13 years old and is one of the youngest Olympians of all time. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Sky certainly seems to have the same drive that helped Keleti become so successful in her own career. The 13-year-old is competing in the inaugural Olympic skateboarding event after experiencing a scary injury last summer.

After falling 15 feet off a ramp when training, the athlete fractured her skull and broke her left arm. Since recovering from surgery, the teen is back in action.