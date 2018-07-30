Aerosmith TODAY concert: What you need to know

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Aerosmith is coming to TODAY! The popular, legendary group behind such hits as "Dream On," "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and "Crazy" will rock TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 15

Hashtag: #AerosmithTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned for how you and a guest can see this concert.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.