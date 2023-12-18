Adrienne Bailon-Houghton responds to plastic surgery accusation after posting bikini video

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is shutting down an Instagram user who accused her of getting plastic surgery.

The person commented on one of the TV host's recent Instagram posts in which she shows off her various bikini looks in a video.

"So… this was technically supposed to be my NO IG vacation! Present with my familia… but I showed my mom and sister what I wore every day and figured I’d put it together for you on a reel lol," Bailon-Houghton wrote in her caption. "My aesthetic brain kinda hates this video but I’m trying more raw content… Let me know what you guys think!"

One commenter did indeed let her know what they thought, though not in a positive way.

"Wow, you have a great surgeon," the person commented.

The "Cheetah Girls" alum clapped back in her reply.

"Wow… this is the greatest compliment… my surgeon is @nyricanmama."

The account that the former "The Real" host, 40, tagged as her "surgeon" belongs to her mother, Nilda Felix.

Her husband, Israel Houghton, also responded, saying, "BABY!!!! every single look was a show stopper. I love being able to push the stroller with you — you fine fine …."

Bailon-Houghton's reply had other fans swooping in to cosign her.

"@adriennebailon 😂😂😂 got it from yo mama. Ain’t God good⁉️" someone wrote.

"@adriennebailon tell him girl! It’s that Puerto Rican sofrito Mami! Homegrown! You are an absolute stunner!" another commented, adding fire emoji.

"These people are really mad because you look so amazing?!? The hate is embarrassing. You look beautiful, and your curves are 😍," a third person said.

"@adriennebailon he’s a loser real ones remember those curves from cheetah girls 3," someone else chimed in.

Celebrities are regularly accused of undergoing plastic surgery. Jennifer Lawrence laughed off rumors before explaining she was just "doing makeup" last month in a conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine.

In recent years, Mandy Moore told PopSugar it was "weird" when she saw a blog post that said she had a nose job, and Jennifer Lopez said it's "just my face" when a person commented on Instagram she "definitely" used Botox.