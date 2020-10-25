Adele belts her hits during hilarious 'Bachelor' parody on 'Saturday Night Live'

During a hilarious parody of "The Bachelor" on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, the audience got to hear Adele do what Adele does best: sing!

The 32-year-old singer, who hosted the NBC variety sketch show for the first time ever, starred in a spoof of the dating competition show and dipped into some of her greatest hits in the process. Many fans were excited to see her host, but some were disappointed that she wouldn't be musical guest as well. Thankfully for them, the writers at "SNL" worked in some of her velvet vocals for comedy gold.

"Hi... I'm Adele Adkins, I'm 32. You may know me as the singer Adele. I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life. First at 19, and then sort of famously at 21. And then even more famously at 25," she said at the start of the skit, referencing the titles of her albums that correspond to her age when they were written.

Out to win the heart of bachelor Ben K. played by Beck Bennett, Adele seemed to face some difficulty grasping the idea of vying for one man's heart along with a gaggle of other women.

After not receiving a first impression rose, she gets upset and starts to belt out the lyrics to her 2011 single "Someone Like You." Bennett's Ben K interrupts her ballad to remind her that he's not marrying Hannah C., and it's just the first night of the dating competition.

"Yes girl, there's like 40 episodes left so pace yourself emotionally because we've been here 10 minutes and you've already sung that a few times," Hannah C., played by Heidi Gardner, said.

Adele hosting "Saturday Night Live."

Throughout the skit, she burst out into many more of her greatest hits, including “Hello” and “Set Fire to the Rain,” before concluding with one full-voiced rendition of "Someone Like You" much to the audience's delight.

She shouted with a grin at the end, “Catch me next week on ‘Love Island!'”