Celine Dion's trash is Adele's treasure!

Adele said her "proudest possession" is a piece of Celine Dion's used chewing gum, which is framed along with a note from the singer.

That's something! YouTube

"It's pretty amazing," Adele said in an interview for Vogue's 73 Questions series before she revealed the framed piece of gum, which included Dion's autograph and a few $$$ signs.

The "Easy on Me"singer explained that the gum was a very unique gift from "The Late Late Show" host James Corden.

"James Corden, who is a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did, he did it with her and knew how much a fan of her I was," Adele said. "And so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me. And it's my proudest possession."

Later in the interview, Adele took another opportunity to show her admiration for Dion. When she was asked what song she has covered the most in her life, Adele didn't skip a beat and answered "My Heart Will Go On."

Adele and Celine Dion. Vogue, Getty Images

Adele released her highly anticipated new song "Easy on Me" last week, along with a new music video, marking her first new music in five years.

The singer has been on a media tour ahead of her album release on November 19. In an interview with American Vogue, she addressed the attention she received after she revealed her body transformation on Instagram.

"My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt," Adele said. "Visually I represented a lot of women. But I'm still the same person."

Earlier this week, Adele established herself as the queen of courtside fashion when she accompanied hr new boyfriend Rich Paul to a Lakers game, stunning in a sleek, head-to-toe chocolate-brown leather look.