It's not 'easy' to make a music video, as Adele's new blooper reel demonstrates

Making a music video is not as easy as it looks. But when Adele's involved, it does seem like a lot of fun.

The Grammy-winning hitmaker posted a blooper reel video on social media and YouTube Thursday from her "Easy on Me" shoot, and we can't stop laughing. Fortunately, she can't either. (There's profanity in the video below.)

In the course of less than two minutes, we see her constantly pelted by blowing paper (and grinning at it), trying to insert a cassette tape into a car stereo (with those fingernails she deserves an Emmy) and trying to remember what to do with her sunglasses while toting a small suitcase around. There's even a scene where we can hear her crying, "Hello? Can you hear me?" into her cellphone amid a breeze, and it's hard not to think of her hit "Hello."

Through it all, she's in the best of moods — while looking totally fabulous.

Adele having a laugh while filming the "Easy on Me" video. YouTube

"Easy on Me" came out in October and set a new record on Spotify for most streams in 24 hours. It's the first single from her new album, "30," which will be out later in November.

This isn't the first music video blooper reel — back in 2017, Paramore released something similar — but they tend to be few and far between. We're not sure why: Who wouldn't want a blooper reel from bands like Van Halen, Oasis or even Maroon 5?

For now, we're happy to just watch this one again and again. As Adele noted on Instagram, where she also posted the video, "It's all smoke and mirrors!"

Well, that and a terrific attitude!

Related: