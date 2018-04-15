share tweet pin email

It’s well-known that Adele is a huge Beyonce fan, but this weekend she took things to a whole new level.

On her Instagram page, Adele posted a series of videos of herself rocking out to Bey’s performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The results are amazing.

Here's her first reaction:

Mood 1 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:30am PDT

And then here's her second; where the "Hello" singer shakes her booty like her idol.

Mood 2 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:31am PDT

And finally, in her third amazing clip, Adele whips her long mane of hair around in what is obviously a gleeful celebration of her friend’s performance on Saturday.

Mood 3 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

To caption the series of posts, Adele included the hashtag #Beychella, which is what fans are calling the festival, as the “Crazy In Love” singer became the first black woman to headline the event.

Adele’s fans loved the hilarious videos, leaving comments such as, “This was literally me. I love u” “Omg YOU FEEL YOUR INNER BEYONCE” and “haha beyhive for life”.

This wasn’t the first time Adele showed her admiration for Bey. Last year at the Grammy Awards celebration, Adele was astonished that her “25” album beat out Beyonce’s critically-acclaimed “Lemonade” for Album of the Year.

Getty Images

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele said during her speech. “And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the ‘Lemonade’ album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring, and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists here adore you. You are our light!”

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer added that she really thought it was her idol Beyoncé’s time to win, and that "a little piece of me died" when her personal choice for best album, “Lemonade,” was not chosen.

Talk about sisterhood!

In an interview with Rolling Stone from 2011, Adele described meeting Bey for the first time.

“I was about to meet Beyoncé and I had a full-blown anxiety attack. Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, ‘You're amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.’ Can you believe she said that?”

These two are clearly in a mutual admiration society – and it doesn’t seem like Adele will stop celebrating her friend’s music anytime soon.