Adele reveals she still struggles with body acceptance after weight loss﻿

Adele has been turning heads with her svelte new physique for more than a year and a half — but she candidly acknowledges that despite losing weight, she still struggles with body acceptance.

The "Easy on Me" singer, 33, who first revealed her stunning new look in a birthday Instagram pic in May 2020, opened up to The Face about her feelings about her body.

"I still have things about my body that I don’t like," Adele revealed. "They’re not insecurities. But on the cover of Vogue, they were all trying to put me in sleeveless dresses. I was like: ​'I ain’t showing my arms! Are you mad? I’ve never liked my arms, ever, and I still don’t like my arms."

"It goes back to that thing of being thin and being happy," she continued. "Yeah, my arms are half the size, don’t mean I f------ like them! F------ hate my feet still."

The Grammy winner, who performed a new single called "To Be Loved," from her upcoming album “30,” Thursday on Instagram, went on to say that since her weight loss, she hasn't been able to wear some of her favorite clothes and jewelry.

"No one tells you that, when someone loses weight. Not that I was trying to lose weight. But my rings don’t fit me anymore. Things that were gifts for my 21st birthday, I can’t f------ wear," she said.

Adele's trimmer body came about because she was interested in getting fit — not necessarily dropping pounds. The singer now boasts happily of her strong core, which she got from working out with a trainer.

"I like feeling strong, I really do. I love it," she said. "I was lifting weights this morning, and I’ve gone up from what I was doing a couple of weeks ago. When I feel that I have the weight of the world — of my world at least — on my shoulders, I can handle it a bit more because I’ve gone up 10 pounds with my weights."

Adele also said exercise has done wonders for her mood.

"I’m definitely really happy now," she said. "But it’s not because of my weight, it’s because of the dedication I gave to my brain with therapy and stuff like that, and a lot of crying. Maybe that’s a saying I made up: I used to cry but now I sweat. It really did save me."

As for those who were troubled by her weight loss, Adele says that's not her problem to fix.

"Of course I’m concerned that so many people were so hurt by (her weight loss). That’s a real thing. But I never gave myself that role or job," she said. "It’s not my responsibility. I’ve never set my validations on anyone else, I would never. I was told that from a young age."

Besides, she said, she's still the same "confident and mouthy" Adele, even if her body might look different. "Apart from me feeling agile, I don’t feel any different."