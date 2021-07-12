Adele posts new pic of herself as she supports England after Euro loss

Anyone who follows Adele on social media knows that the superstar British singer has been rooting for England throughout the Euro 2020 soccer championship. And when her team lost in Sunday’s final, she proved she’s no fair-weather fan.

Shortly after England’s narrow loss to Italy, the 33-year-old hit maker displayed her team pride on Instagram with a new pic.

“You did us so proud!” she wrote after the game that saw England lose on penalties. “You brought our game home and brought us all together.”

Adele shared that positive message alongside a photo of herself wearing a bright crimson tee with team England’s logo and still beaming despite defeat.

After all, just bringing the game home to London’s Wembley Stadium was a victory of sorts. More than 60,000 spectators were able to attend (despite COVID-19 cases rising in the U.K.).

Last week, the “Hello” singer shared a video clip in which she jumped up and down in celebration after England defeated Denmark in the semifinals. In the caption, she wrote, “ITS BLOODY COMING HOME.”

Other than Sunday’s photo, Adele hasn’t shared many pics of herself on social media lately. In fact, she’s only shared fresh photos once since her “Saturday Night Live” appearance last October.

In honor of turning 33 — or “Thirty Free,” as she put it — Adele posted a trio of pics in May.

But what her fans are most interested in is new music. She was due to release her fourth studio album in September of last year, but the pandemic delayed her plans. Now rumor has it, the wait is almost over.