For the first time ever, Adele hosted "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 24, 2020.

During her opening monologue, the 32-year-old singer poked fun at her recent weight loss, which has been the center of media attention and many headlines this past year.

Adele in a promo for her hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live."

"I know I look really, really different since you last saw me," the "Hello" singer admitted. "But actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me. And this is the half that I chose."

While many fans were excited to see her host, some were also shocked and disappointed that she wouldn't be musical guest as well. She touched on this during her opening monologue as well.

"I know that that there has been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. I have seen all of it," she said. "Why isn't she the musical guest and stuff like that? There are a couple of reasons. My album is not finished. I also am too scared to do both."

She finished her monologue with a sincere and genuine thank you to the frontline workers in the audience.

"They say that once you been to New York you keep a little piece of it in your heart forever, so I give it up to you and give it up to your service as well," she said.

Earlier in the week, Adele had announced the news that she would be hosting the sketch variety show for the first time ever, with H.E.R as the musical guest.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!!" Adele wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Oct 18. "And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!"

"I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," she added. "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!"