Adele makes rare public appearance courtside at NBA Finals, sparks dating rumors

Who knew Adele was such a big basketball fan?

The 33-year-old singer made a rare public appearance on Saturday, July 17, at Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Adele sat courtside next to LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, for the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Many social media users started speculating that she may be dating Paul, so much so that she was trending on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Adele with Rich Paul at game five of the NBA Finals on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

ESPN journalist Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Paul’s “girlfriend" on his "The Lowe Post" podcast.

“Rich Paul, (LeBron's) agent, brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst revealed. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching with Adele."

Who is Rich Paul?

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Paul, 39, is a sports agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group. He has represented numerous prominent NBA players, most notably his longtime friend James.

"This is the first time they’ve come out in public together,” Windhorst added of Adele and Paul. "So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Rich Paul on Jan, 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

TODAY has reached out to Adele for comment and we will update this post if her team gets back to us.

Adele sported a long neutral patterned jacket over a monochromatic black ensemble, including a simple sleek top and a pair of leggings. To finish off her look, she opted for a pair of black heeled sandals in addition to a matching black mask.

The Grammy Award winning singer appeared to be cheering on the home team despite their loss to the Bucks 123 to 119. Vanessa Hudgens, Lil Wayne and James were also in attendance at the big game.