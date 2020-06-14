Adele makes emotional appearance on 3rd anniversary of devastating fire

Adele made a very special appearance to support the survivors of a devastating fire that happened three years ago today.

“I want to send my love to all of you today, and let you know that I’m thinking of you, as I always do,” the 32-year-old singer said in the virtual memorial service. (Her appearance begins around the 13-minute mark.)

“Even though we’re having to do this in the virtual world, online, on 2020 Zoom life as it is, it’s still so important for us to mourn together and for us to remember that night and to reflect on that and also reflect on where we are now with that,” she continued, adding how important it is to also “celebrate the lives that were lived before they were sadly taken that night.”

On June 14, 2017, a fire broke out in the 24-story Grenfell Tower in the neighborhood of North Kensington in Western London. 72 people died and more than 70 others were injured. It was the deadliest structural fire in the United Kingdom since 1988 and the worst U.K. residential fire since World War II.

Adele addressed the current state of the world during her comments.

“There has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie, and compassion, and open-mindedness, and persistence. Persistence for answers. Persistence for action,” she said. “It’s a scientific fact that human beings are pack animals, we’re not supposed to be left on our own. We need each other to survive, and that is something that I truly see in action with the Grenfell community.”

Adele is actively involved with Grenfell United, an organization working to create change to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

“I have never been so moved or so inspired by a group of people before. Your resilience is second to none,” she said of the group.

The mother of one also articulated that due to coronavirus, she was very sad that the memorial could not be in person. But she explained she can't wait for the next in-person meeting, whenever that may be.

“I’m so sad that we’re not all together today because although it’s always a very somber event when everyone gets together, it’s also beautiful and the kids are running around — I can’t wait to hear all about them,” she said. “And I know that before the anniversary next year that we can all do that and I can’t wait. I can’t wait to be there and I can’t wait to see all of you.”

“I miss you all, I can’t wait to see you all and like I said, I’m thinking of you today more than ever. Stay safe, say healthy."