Adele looks gorgeous (and happy!) on Caribbean vacation — see the pics

Adele appears to be having the time of her life in the Caribbean!

The "Hello" singer, 31, recently was spotted living it up in Anguilla and, according to multiple reports, her entourage included fellow Brits James Corden and Harry Styles.

Adele was spotted enjoying time with friends while on holiday in Anguilla. JOE BROWN/BACKGRID

The Grammy winner is happy and relaxed in the beachside photos while spending time with friends at a restaurant on Meads Bay.

The singer showed off her slimmer figure in a dark-patterned dress that cut off above the knee. She accentuated its plunging neckline with a kicky red scarf and several necklaces.

The "Hello" singer was all smiles while on the beach. JOE BROWN/BACKGRID

Adele debuted her new look in October when she attended a birthday party for rapper Drake. It was her first public appearance since she filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

Days later, she continued making a splash on the party scene when she dressed up as a sultry Captain Hook for a Halloween party with friends. The “Skyfall” singer's friend Jedidiah Jenkins shared a series of candid photo booth snaps of Adele rocking her costume, which consisted of a red leopard-print dress and a matching pirate’s hat.

In late December, Adele shared more cheeky photos of herself to wish her fans a happy holiday season.

She and a costumed Grinch stood back-to-back in one black-and-white shot, while another found her smiling alongside Santa Claus. In both pics, the singer donned a glamorous floor-length gown and wore her long, honey-colored hair in wavy curls.

In her caption she joked, "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!"

As if Adele could ruin anything! She's too wonderful!