Adele is impossibly gorgeous in new Christmas party pics

Even the Grinch gets festive when Adele is involved!

The singer-songwriter celebrated the holiday season with a party, according to a new post on her Instagram page.

In one black-and-white photo, she and a costumed Grinch stand back-to-back, with the classic character wearing a Santa suit and grinning broadly. Another photo in the slideshow features Adele smiling with Santa Claus himself.

"We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!" she wrote, wishing her followers a happy holiday season.

Fans were quick to comment on Adele's stylish dark-colored dress, perfect curls and slimmer look, which she debuted in October at Drake's birthday party in what was her first appearance after filing for divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

"You look amazing," wrote one user, while a second simply called the singer "SHOWSTOPPING."

"Honeyyyy you are slim!!!" read another comment.

"You're glowing @adele!!!" a fan chimed in. "Keep shining bright."

This is the first time Adele has posted on Instagram since attending Drake's 33rd birthday party two months ago.

She made an appearance at the bash in Hollywood wearing a black velvet off-the-shoulder gown, which was cinched at the waist. She paired the dress with a thin necklace and eye-catching drop earrings.

The Grinch presumably did not make an appearance at that party.