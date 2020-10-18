Adele to host 'Saturday Night Live' for 1st time: I'm 'absolutely terrified!'

Live from New York, it's Adele!

On Sunday, the 32-year-old "Hello" singer announced that she will be hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the first time ever on Oct. 24. She will be joined by H.E.R as the musical guest.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!!" Adele wrote on Instagram. "And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!"

"I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," she added. "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!"

"I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!!" Adele said. "I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻."

Fans and other celebs seemed to be very excited about the good news.

Gal Gadot, who hosted back in 2017, wrote, "Enjoy the awesome ride!💃"

Adam Rippon commented, "OMGGGGGGGG 😭😭😭😭."

Fellow Grammy winner H.E.R. also gushed about the booking on social media, writing on Instagram, "Can’t wait!!!!! @nbcsnl."

Adele has performed twice on the NBC sketch comedy show in the past, but has never hosted. She first appeared just before the 2008 presidential election alongside host Josh Brolin. In Nov. 2015, she returned to perform during an episode hosted by Matthew McConaughey.