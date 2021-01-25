'Happy 10 years old friend!' See Adele's message for anniversary of hit album '21'

Ten years sure go by fast! And few know that better than Adele, who posted a message on Instagram Sunday marking the 10-year anniversary of her second album, "21."

"Well I never!" she wrote in the caption. "Happy 10 years old friend! It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it."

"21" was released in Europe on Jan. 24, 2011 (Feb. 22 in the U.S.), and catapulted the British chanteuse into superstardom. She'd already had a hit from her previous album, "19," with "Chasing Pavements," but everything exploded with her follow-up, which gave us "Rolling in the Deep," "Set Fire to the Rain" and "Someone Like You," for starters.

Adele on "Saturday Night Live" in October

The album went on to become the bestselling album of the year in 2011 and 2012, and sat at the top of the Billboard 200 chart for 24 weeks. It was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America, selling over 14 million copies. She also earned six Grammy Awards for "21."

Though the follow-up, "25," came out in 2015, Adele hasn't released any new music since. But there could be good news on the horizon in 2021: When she hosted "Saturday Night Live" last October, she mentioned the next album in her monologue.

"I know that that there has been a lot of chatter about me just being the host," she told the audience. "'Why isn't she the musical guest?' and stuff like that. There are a couple of reasons. My album is not finished. I also am too scared to do both."

We can understand that, but we're also pretty certain that whenever Adele does come back, she'll be more than welcome. Happy anniversary!