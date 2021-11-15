Adele helped a man pull off an epic proposal during her recent concert

Most romantic proposal ever?

Adele helped a fan pop the question to his girlfriend in the most epic way possible during her recent show at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, which was a part of her CBS special, “Adele: One Night Only.”

New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele. 💍 pic.twitter.com/ybfa922aHg — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

The “Easy On Me” singer, 33, asked the audience to be completely silent as one of her fans, Quentin, led his girlfriend, Ashley, onto the stage wearing a blindfold.

When she removed the blindfold, Ashley was stunned to find herself in front of a crowd as Quentin got down on one knee. At that point, Adele was still hiding in the shadows on stage.

“I want to thank you for being so patient with me … I am extremely proud of you and I mean every day, you blow my mind,” Quentin said, fighting back tears. “There’s absolutely nothing that you cannot do, and I just know that you’re going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day, and I love you. I love you, I love you, I love you, and I will continue to love you forever.”

Just as he asked, “Will you marry me?”, the opening chords of Adele’s 2008 song “Make You Feel My Love” began playing, and Adele emerged from the shadows to perform the song for the newly engaged couple.

Ashley sobbed as she accepted, and she was clearly in shock as Adele invited her and Quentin to enjoy the rest of the show from the front row, with seatmates including Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy.

“Thank God she said yes because I didn’t know who I was going to sing this song to next, you or him!” Adele joked.

The audience was full of special guests, including Adele’s 9-year-old son, Angelo.

In her interview with Oprah as part of her CBS special, Adele said this performance was the first time her son had seen her sing on stage, apart from watching rehearsals.

“It's the absolute honor of my life, baby, to have you here tonight,” she told her son during the show. “And you look so beautiful and so handsome.”

She also opened up to Oprah about the new love in her life, sports agent Rich Paul.

“He’s also hilarious… and very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” she said. “And just the easiness of it. It’s just very smooth.”