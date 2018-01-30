Adele dresses up like musical 'hero' Dolly Parton ... and Dolly responds!

share tweet pin email

Adele is never shy about honoring her singing idols — and fans of the British chart-topper know when she really loves someone's music, she just may dress up like them.

That's just what the "Hello" singer did when she recently dressed up like Dolly Parton — and then shared a pic of herself on Instagram and Twitter.

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton!" Adele, 29, captioned the adorable photo, which finds her wearing a big blond wig, a vintage pink rhinestone pantsuit and plenty of bright blue eye shadow.

"We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life," added the star, who holds an acoustic guitar to complete her look.

"I'll always love you x," Adele gushed, referring, of course, to one of Parton's best-known songs, "I Will Always Love You."

It seems Parton was touched by the sweet tribute. The 72-year-old singer wrote in Adele's Instagram comments, "And I will always love you!"

Fans of the two performers know it's not the first time they've honored one another. In 2016, Parton paid tribute to the younger star in her single "Head Over High Heels," which tells the story of a woman getting ready for a night on the town.

"I put on my tight dress/hair teased on my head/I painted my lips red/and my eyes like Adele," Parton sings.

As for Adele, the last time she wowed fans by dressing as one of her idols was on her 27th birthday in May 2015, when she donned a short wig, shades and phony facial stubble to mimic the late, great George Michael.

Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith pic.twitter.com/FMSPQPUGMD — Adele (@Adele) May 6, 2015

Michael responded by tweeting, "I'm so flattered."

We gotta have faith we'll see more of Adele's sweet tribute costumes in the future.