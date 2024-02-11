Adele says Taylor Swift’s NFL game attendance makes it ‘more enjoyable to watch’

Adele wants NFL fans to go easy on Taylor Swift.

The Grammy-winning singer expressed that she was “a bit torn” about the Super Bowl 58 match-up.

At a recent show as part of her Las Vegas residency, “Weekends With Adele,” Adele said in a video shared on social media that she couldn't decide who to root for between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m a bit torn, because I kind of want the 49ers to win…but I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” she told the fans, who cheered loudly at her response.

Adele also defended Swift against NFL fans who vocally complain about the screen time the singer receives when she supports Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

“And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f------ life, it’s her f------ boyfriend!” she said, earning more applause from the crowd. “It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said, I have no idea what’s going on.”

Travis Kelce wasn’t the only Kelce brother to have a moment during Adele’s residency, either. His older brother, Jason Kelce, was spotted at the show and showed off his pride for his team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The official X page for their joint podcast, “New Heights,” shared a clip from the show of Adele asking if there were any fans of the Chiefs or 49ers present ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. Unprompted, a voice what appeared to be Jason Kelce yelled out “Eagles!”

“Damn that one Eagles fan sounds super familiar,” the tweet on X read.

Since Swift and Travis Kelce began their relationship last year, the singer has been a constant presence at Chiefs games. Her attendance has gotten attention — both good and bad — from fans of the NFL.

When the “Karma” singer was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, she opened up to the outlet about her personal take on the media frenzy caused by her presence at the games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she explained. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Swift said she is simply there to support Travis Kelce, adding, “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Adele isn’t the only defender of Swift from disgruntled NFL fans.

David Letterman showed his support for the singer in an Instagram video shared on Jan. 28. Addressing fans of the NFL and Swift, Letterman said, “And I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!’”

“It’s good for the footballers,” he said. “It’s good for Taylor Swift. And it’s something positive and happy for the world.”

Even former NFL star Rob Gronkowski lent his support to Swift, telling TODAY.com, “Taylor’s so great for the game. It’s unbelievable what she has done to bring the new viewerships in.”

While Swift’s presence at the games has caused backlash on social media when fans think the camera is showing her one too many times, she has also helped bridge the gap between young girls and their fathers and allowed them to connect on overlapping interests.

As one dad from Florida pointed out in a popular TikTok video, even though Swift will likely not see any of the “ridiculous hate,” there is one group of people who will witness their negative comments — their daughters.

Robert People, a retired military journalist, added in the video, “And with all this juvenile hate you’re showing Taylor Swift for simply being there, you’re encouraging your daughters to shrink themselves, reduce who they are.”