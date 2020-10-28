Adele isn't here for gossip!

After her whirlwind hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend, the 32-year-old singer took to social media to thank the people who made her performance possible.

"Had the best time on SNL," she wrote, paired with a pic of her from her hilarious opening monologue. "Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are."

Next, she went through a laundry list of "SNL" cast and crew, including Lorne Michaels, Maya Rudolph and producer Lindsay Shookus. She also honored the audiences, which have been filled with essential workers, saying to them, "Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show!"

"I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too," the "Rolling in the Deep" singer continued. "Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween!"

But Adele appeared to also use her post for another reason as well: to shut down rumors about her dating life after reports started circulating that she has a new boo, rapper Skepta.

"I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am," the "Hello" singer concluded, adding, "Peace out til next year ♥️."

The notoriously private Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki after the pair began dating in 2011. They wed in 2016 after Adele gave birth to their son, Angelo James, on Oct. 19, 2012. The singer has always kept her life quiet, and fans didn't even know she and Konecki had wed until she thanked her husband at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The couple went their separate ways in April 2019. The Grammy-winning singer's rep told The Associated Press in a statement at the time the pair were no longer together: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."