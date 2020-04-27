Adam Schlesinger's girlfriend recalls final moments with him in emotional post

Adam Schlesinger's girlfriend, Alexis Morley, has shared on Instagram her final moments with the late Fountains of Wayne musician following his death from coronavirus complications at age 52 on April 1.

On Sunday, Morley posted two photos on Instagram, the first of the couple walking in upstate New York. Morley described it as "the last photo taken of Adam and me."

She wrote, "It sounds out of character, but in the past year Adam had grown open to, and eventually enthusiastic about, taking long walks outdoors (we just weren’t allowed to call them 'hikes')."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Morley revealed that the night after their long walk, the Emmy-winning songwriter woke up at 4 a.m. with a fever. When Schlesinger's health worsened over the next week, she brought him to the hospital, where she was unable to walk him in.

"We spent the night texting, making cute jokes, feeling optimistic. He kept telling me how much he loved me and thanked me for 'saving (his) life.'" Morley wrote in the caption. "The next morning he was intubated. I never got to hear his voice again."

After 10 days of Morley, family and friends making all efforts to help, Morley received a call at 3 a.m. from the hospital telling her that Schlesinger wasn't going to make it. The hospital made special arrangements for her to be allowed into the COVID unit to see him one last time.

Morley described the area as "a low-lit, grim, heavy place," with herself and the workers covered in layers of PPE. "But Adam looked so sweet, peaceful, beautiful," she wrote. "I'm so thankful I got to spend that one final hour with him."

Shortly after arriving back home, Morley received a call that Schlesinger had passed. The second photo in her post shows the sky after she received the news.

"It had been a dark, overcast day, but at that moment the sun came out for just a few minutes and lit up the entire sky. I love you so, so, much Adam," she wrote.

Morley posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram soon after Schlesinger's death, writing, "I am so heartbroken and afraid. I can’t imagine life without you by my side. I love you so so much, my Adam. You are the best one."