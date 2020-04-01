Adam Schlesinger, a musician and songwriter highly regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and an Emmy-winning songwriter for TV’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has died as a result of coronavirus complications. He was 52.

Schlesinger had previously been reported Tuesday morning as “very sick and heavily sedated” by his attorney of 25 years, Josh Grier. Schlesinger has been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week at that time, Grier said.

Schlesinger at a "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" event on November 3, 2016 in New York City. Walter McBride / Getty Images

An EGOT contender, Schlesinger has been nominated for Oscars, Tonys, Grammys and Emmys and won the latter two awards. At the 2018 Emmys, he was up for two trophies for his “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” work and picked up one, winning in the outstanding original music and lyrics category for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal” (shared with the show’s star, Rachel Bloom, and Jack Dolgen).

He is a 10-time Emmy nominee in all, five of those for “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” for which he served as executive music producer. Five more being nods for his contributions to the Tony Awards, “Sesame Street” and a Stephen Colbert Christmas special.

Adam Schlesinger, Rachel Bloom and Jack Dolgen pose with the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Award for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' in the press room during the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

His Oscar nomination in 1997 was for co-writing the theme song for the Tom Hanks-directed film “That Thing You Do!,” one of his first successful forays outside the realm of his own music-making with Fountains of Wayne. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe at that time.

Schlesinger performs with his band, Fountains of Wayne, on August 5, 2011 in New York City. Ben Hider / Getty Images

Fountains of Wayne, the band he co-founded with Chris Collingwood, earned two Grammy nominations in 2003, for best new artist (many years after the band’s actual recording debut) and for best pop performance by a group for the top 20 single “Stacy’s Mom,” a cheeky MTV staple that became the band’s biggest hit. His lone Grammy win, though, came for best comedy album for his work on “A Stephen Colbert Christmas.”