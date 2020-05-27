Adam Sandler tweeted a throwback photo of himself in his graduation cap and gown to share an inspiring message to the Class of 2020.

Knowing this year's grads have been denied the ability to celebrate at in-person commencement ceremonies because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the comedian, 53, showed a little solidarity — by recalling how boring his own graduation was.

Hellooooo high school and college class of 2020. Holy cow. Way to go. You did it. You are officially smart. You worked hard and you deserve the respect. Sorry it’s a rough time to be graduating, but you know what I did the night of my high school graduation? pic.twitter.com/qq4I7VKEIB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 26, 2020

"Hellooooo high school and college class of 2020. Holy cow. Way to go. You did it. You are officially smart. You worked hard and you deserve the respect," Sandler tweeted Tuesday. "Sorry it’s a rough time to be graduating, but you know what I did the night of my high school graduation?"

I sat at home with my parents and we all just stared at each other just like you’re doing now. Then the fun began. Love you all. Congratulations. Enjoy it and get ready to go save the world. We need you.

Love,

The Sandman — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 26, 2020

"I sat at home with my parents and we all just stared at each other just like you’re doing now. Then the fun began," he wrote, adding, "Love you all. Congratulations. Enjoy it and get ready to go save the world. We need you. Love, The Sandman."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Sandler showed solidarity with the Class of 2020 by recalling his own boring graduation day. Steven Ferdman / FilmMagic

Sandler's just the latest Hollywood celeb to cheer on the Class of 2020.

Oscar winner Tom Hanks sent a special message of encouragement to the seniors at Wright State University this month. The actor, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year, praised students graduating amid the pandemic and offered advice for moving forward into the unknown.

"You chosen ones are going to form the new structures and to find the new realities and make the new world, the world after all that we have been through," Hanks said in a video message.

Oprah Winfrey gave a rousing commencement speech during Facebook and Instagram's virtual graduation celebration. The media mogul asked graduates to "use this disorder that COVID-19 has wrought" to imagine ways they might better their lives and the lives of others.

"The fact that you're alive means you have been given a reprieve to think deeply about that question. How will you use what matters in service to yourself, your community and the world?" asked Winfrey.

Brad Pitt surprised graduates at Missouri State University in his hometown of Springfield with his own message.

"It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors," Pitt told students in a video.

"You did it!" Pitt added. "You made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big."