Adam Sandler's new quarantine song is a fun tribute to doctors and nurses

Adam Sandler is trying to put a smile on people’s faces during these uncertain times.

Sandler, known for his classic songs about Hanukkah and the late Chris Farley, was at it again when he appeared on Thursday’s at-home edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and debuted a new quarantine-inspired song that may put a smile on your face.

“Before you leave, would you possibly mind doing a song for us?” Fallon asked.

Sandler was happy to oblige, electing to play a number written by someone who tours with him.

“Hey, Jimmy. I love ya. Keep doing the good stuff you’re doing for us,” the "Uncut Gems" star said before he strapped on a guitar and put on a pair of sunglasses, so we couldn’t see him looking at the lyrics, which he hadn’t memorized.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Doctors brought us into this world as babies. Doctors take good care of your grandma. Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer,” he began. “Nurses slap your arm until they find a good vein, they wear Crocs and they tell you the truth.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smoking on the roof. Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need. And I hope they save us soon ‘cause I’m really, really sick of my family.”

Sandler continued his homage to those in the medical community while maintaining a sense of humor.

“If you’re a nerd, a doctor can give you a note so during gym class you don’t have to run the mile. School nurses give the odor to stinky kids so they’re a little less stinky for a while,” he sang.

“God bless Italian doctors in Italy and all the Spanish doctors in Spain. And God bless Chinese doctors in China and also Chinese doctors in America.”

Sandler deftly weaved his way around a scary subject with a light touch that highlighted what so many people are feeling right now.

“We’ve gotta build some ventilators and make more masks. We gotta do it to now so let’s all come together. I’m teaching math to my kids and that can’t be good for America,” he sang.

He wrapped up by reminding everyone to be smart and once again pledging his appreciation for those on the front lines.

“Stay home as much as you can, make sure to wash your hands. Let’s make this damn thing go away. We love you doctors and nurses, you’re saving lives everyday. Find a cure for the -----, ‘cause I really miss hugging my mailman,” he concluded.

“That was perfection. I love ya, buddy. Stay safe,” an exuberant Fallon chirped after Sandler finished.