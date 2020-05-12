Adam Sandler was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s at-home show Monday night, and the “Uncut Gems” star wanted to look his best.

So, it’s a good thing that he had his daughter, Sunny, around before the video chat began to give him a hand, and it was an even better thing — for viewers — that the 11-year-old stuck around for showtime.

Just as the 53-year-old’s interview began, he pointed out that his youngest child was by his side, and he explained why.

"I wanted to tell you a quick thing about my Sunny," he said. "I had a hair coming out of my ear apparently, and Sunny told me about it. And she said I looked goofy, so I went and shaved it.”

Simple enough? It should have been.

“I took the razor I usually shave with, and I went like this,” Sandler continued, acting out a swiping motion. “Then I came downstairs and said, ‘How's that, Sunny?' And she said, ‘You're bleeding.'”

It turned out Operation Hair Removal was more like an actual operation than the actor-comedian intended.

To give Kimmel the full picture, Sandler turned to Sunny and said, “Tell Jimmy what it looks like back there."

Sunny, who’d been waiting for her big moment, gave a quick and brutal breakdown of her dad’s ear situation.

"So, it's like … it's bloody and then there's a big gut,” she said as both Sandler and Kimmel chuckled.

"She says there's apparently a gut coming off my ear,” Sandler finished up for her, as he held up a paper towel. “So, you can see there's a little blood.”

Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, have two daughters, including Sunny’s big sister, Sadie. David Livingston / Getty Images

Then, looking back at his little girl, he assured her, "But we're calming down, sweetie. Much better."

With a quick “I love you,” a wave and a kiss, the adorable interaction ended, and Sunny trusted her father to handle the rest of the interview without her.

But when he spied her coming back around, the funnyman shouted, “You go upstairs and do some homework and get away from daddy, so he can talk dirty!”