Adam Sandler, wife and 2 daughters perform perfect ode to quarantining with your family

During last night's remote episode of "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler performed a song about quarantining with your family — and pretty much anyone who's been staying home for the past month will relate.

"Stuck in the House," which Davidson and Sandler recorded from their own homes, pokes fun at quintessential quarantine activities, from binge-watching to baking bread and wearing homemade masks. (Hopefully, yours isn't made of underwear, like Sandler's...)

"I'm stuck in the quar, got nothing to do, I miss my friends, they miss me, too," sings Davidson, 26, who's staying home with his mom and sister, who both appear in the video.

"Sick of the same old questions," he continues, "How's it goin'? How you livin'? What you bingin'? What's for dinner?"

Meanwhile, Davidson walks through his house and relaxes on the couch.

"Tired of sittin' in the dark, got nothing to watch, already did 'Ozark,'" he quips, referencing the popular Netflix show.

The music video takes a surprising and hilarious turn when Sandler appears from his own home, singing a verse in a silly voice reminiscent of his earlier tunes.

"I'm done with selfies, so don't even ask, staying in the house in an underwear mask," sang the "Uncut Gems" star with a pair of men's briefs on his face.

"I broke my leg two weeks ago, but I'm too scared to go to the hospital. Never go outside 'cause I might see my neighbor, using both sides of my toilet paper," he continues. "My wife tried to kiss me, I straight up denied her, miss the NBA, and I miss Rob Schneider."

Sure enough, Sandler's former cast mate shows up knocking on his door.

"You can do it!" Schneider yells, asking to be let inside, but of course, Sandler has to deny him.

Adam Sandler and his daughters attend Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016 in Inglewood, California. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The video ends on a sweet note, with Sandler, 53, his wife Jackie, 45, and two daughters, Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11, holding up signs thanking first responders. Sandler has been using his time at home to return to his comedic-singing roots. Earlier this month, he debuted two other songs — one a tribute to doctors and nurses and the other an explainer on social distancing — on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Sandler's and Davidson's performance was part of the second at-home edition of "Saturday Night Live," which opened with Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci. Two weeks ago, the first at-home show aired, and it famously featured Tom Hanks hosting from his kitchen just weeks after he tested positive for the coronavirus.