May 5, 2019, 2:45 PM UTC / Updated May 5, 2019, 4:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Adam Sandler ended his "Saturday Night Live" homecoming with a tribute to his late friend and former "SNL" castmate, Chris Farley.

In lieu of another skit, Sandler took to the main stage with his guitar and performed his tribute song to Farley. Sandler originally debuted this song in his Netflix special "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" last year to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Farley's untimely death at age 33.

Mirroring Sandler's initial performance on his Netflix special, clips of Farley's iconic characters like Matt Foley and the Lunch Lady appeared along with endearing family photos on a screen while the actor and comedian reminisced on their friendship, his humor, and untimely death.

Sandler and Farley starred alongside each other in countless "SNL" skits, including the infamous "Lunch Lady Land." Will Heath / NBC

Farley died in 1997 at age 33 of from a drug overdose, similar to the death of former "SNL" cast member, John Belushi.

"We'd tell him, "Slow down, you'll end up like Belushi and Candy," Sandler sang, alluding to Farley's struggles with hard-partying. "He'd say, "Those guys are my heroes, that's all fine and dandy."

Sandler went on to sing about their last big group hang at "SNL" alum Chris Meadows' wedding just months before Farley's death.

Sandler played his "Farley Song" on Saturday, May 4. Will Heath / NBC

The comedian revealed that he keeps Farley's legend alive by showing his children clips of his friend's iconic moments.

"Hey buddy, life's moved on but you still bring us so much joy," Sandler sang. "Make my kids laugh with your YouTube clips or 'Tommy Boy'. And when they ask me who's the funniest guy I ever knew, I tell 'em hands down, without a doubt it's you."

Earlier in the show, Sandler brought back "SNL" alum Chris Rock for his opening monologue to join in on a song about being fired from the show. Fellow alums Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig also appeared in sketches alongside Sandler to add to the nostalgia, including playing his parents at a Sandler family reunion.

Sandler left "SNL" in 1995 but had never been back to host since his departure from the show.