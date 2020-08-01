Adam Sandler's life changed 22 years ago when he knew he had met the woman he would one day marry.

The comedian and his wife, Jackie, tied the knot in 2003, but Sandler couldn't help but celebrate the anniversary of the day they became a couple.

"22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep. Look forward to the next 22, young lady," he wrote in a sweet tribute. "Love you my forever girl."

The "Uncut Gems" star also shared throwback photos, including some of the couple kissing and making hilarious faces in a photo booth.

Sandler, 53, and Jackie, 45, recently celebrated another milestone: Their 17th wedding anniversary. The couple are also proud parents to daughters Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11.

Some of Sandler's on screen love interests commented on his romantic post and sent their best wishes to the real-life couple.

“You are the greatest couple and I love you both so much. And your girls !!!!,” said Drew Barrymore, who has the distinct honor starring as Sandler's love interest in three movies: "The Wedding Singer," "50 First Dates" and "Blended."

“Love you two. You do it right. Congrats, kids!!,” said model Brooklyn Decker, who was Sandler's love interest in "Just Go With It."

Salma Hayek, who played Sandler's wife in "Grown Ups," added that Adam is "one lucky guy" to be married to such an "extraordinary woman."

In previous interviews, Sandler has credited his wife for encouraging him to take certain roles, such as his critically acclaimed dramatic turn in "Uncut Gems," as well as coaching him ahead of any onscreen love scenes.

"My wife is always saying, 'Just get in there. Do a good job. Be nice.' My wife loves the women I work with, so she's very like, 'Come on! Make sure you (do) the best you can. Give it up. It looks crazy when you don't kiss good enough,'" he told W Magazine in January.

"I'm very relieved when we do a movie and at the end of the script I go, 'I don't have to kiss anyone!' Anyway, that's fantastic," he said. "But when I do, I get it done. I get it done."