Adam Sandler’s latest movie is a family affair! The actor will star alongside his real-life daughters in “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” a coming-of-age comedy on Netflix. A new trailer for the movie, which drops Aug. 25 on the streaming service, was just released and gives a look at the plot, cast and more.

Here’s what to know about “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.”

See the trailer for "You Are so Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah"

Netflix released a trailer for “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” on Aug. 10.

Many fans shared their excitement in the comments about the Sandler family’s latest project.

“Love seeing Adam Sandler’s kids taking after their Dad’s footprints,” one fan wrote.

The cast of “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”

Sunny Sandler, 14, stars as Stacy Friedman, who’s trying to plan an epic bat mitzvah as she navigates all the drama that comes with being a seventh-grader. The movie also stars “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” star Samantha Lorraine as Stacy’s best friend, Lydia Rodriguez Katz.

Sunny’s sister in real life, Sadie Sandler, 17, will also appear in the film as Sunny’s sister, Ronnie, and Adam Sandler plays her dad, Danny.

Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler and a guest attend a photo call for "Murder Mystery 2" in 2023.. Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Adam Sandler’s wife, Jackie Sandler, will also appear in the movie, and Idina Menzel, who played Sandler’s wife in 2019’s “Uncut Gems,” will once again play his wife in the upcoming comedy.

This isn’t the first time Sandler’s daughters have appeared together on screen. Both girls were in “Jack and Jill,” “Pixels” and both of Sandler’s “Grown Ups” movies.

The plot of “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”

Stacy Friedman is planning her bat mitzvah and wants nothing more than her crush to notice her.

“My bat mitzvah determines the rest of my life,” the teen says in the new trailer for the movie, which seems to have similar charming vibes to another Netflix coming-of-age comedy, “Never Have I Ever.”

Cut to Stacy trying to convince her dad, played by Adam Sandler, to book a major pop star for her special day.

“I just think Dua Lipa would make the party perfect,” she says.

“You can have a ball pit,” her dad counters.

As if planning her dream bat mitzvah wasn’t stressful enough, when Sunny’s best friend, Lydia, betrays her by stealing her crush, all of Sunny’s carefully laid plans go hilariously awry.

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” release date

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” will be available to stream on Netflix on Aug. 25, 2023.