Adam Sandler is quite the mama’s boy.

While the actor may have been snubbed by not getting an Academy Award nomination for his work in the drama “Uncut Gems,” Kathy Bates, his co-star in 1998's “The Waterboy” was recognized, an accolade he commended on Twitter.

Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.

Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.

Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama. pic.twitter.com/o1Ep3E7GRB — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 13, 2020

"Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama,” Sandler wrote alongside a photo of the actress portraying his mother in “The Waterboy.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Bates received an Oscar nomination for her work as another mom — playing the title character’s mother in the fact-based drama “Richard Jewell.”

It didn't take long for a grateful Bates to respond to Sandler, while poking some gentle fun at the Cajun characters they played in the comedy.

I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!!

Not the one we eat at home, Son. ❤️😎🐐 https://t.co/2KDbfUjIXR — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) January 13, 2020

"I love you my Bobby Boucher!!!" she wrote. "You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son."

Sandler has won raves for his work in “Uncut Gems,” with several critics’ groups nominating him as best actor. In fact, he was named best by the National Board of Review, which also named Bates best supporting actress.

Kathy Bates and Adam Sandler attend The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala Jan. 8, 2020 in New York City, where they both won trophies. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

While Sandler is still in search of his first Oscar nomination, Bates has now picked up her fourth. She won a best actress trophy in 1991 for her work as a deranged woman who holds her favorite author captive in “Misery.”

Sandler has often spoken glowingly about his former co-stars. Last week, he got emotional after frequent collaborator Drew Barrymore presented him with the best actor trophy at the National Board of Review's ceremony.

Bates and Sandler in "The Waterboy." Alamy

"I'm glad we met, and I'm glad we did it all and we always make our movies together,” he said.

Sandler, who reunited with "Big Daddy" co-star Dylan Sprouse last month, also holds a special place for his friend, fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Farley. While hosting the show last year, Sandler sang a song in his honor, a tune he performed in his Netflix special, "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh."