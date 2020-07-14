Adam Levine remembers Kelly Preston as 'first pretend kiss' in music video

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine paid tribute to the late Kelly Preston with a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

“My first pretend kiss...We will miss you Kelly,” Levine wrote. “You’ll always hold a special place in my heart.”

Preston died at the age of 57 on Sunday after a two-year bout with breast cancer.

The actor, who famously starred in "Jerry Maguire" in 1996 and "Twins" in 1988, also appeared in one of Maroon 5’s earliest music videos, “She Will Be Loved," which was released in 2004.

Preston played the mother of Levine’s girlfriend in a “The Graduate”-style love triangle in the video, and several scenes featured Levine and Preston kissing — apparently his first on screen.

In real life, Preston married actor John Travolta in 1991. They had three children: Jett, who died in 2009, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. Jett passed away at 16 after having a seizure while on a family vacation in the Bahamas.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta, 66, wrote on Instagram early Monday. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Ella also shared a tribute about her mom on Instagram writing, "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."