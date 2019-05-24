Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 24, 2019, 1:45 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's the end of an era on "The Voice."

On Friday morning, TODAY co-anchor and "Voice" host Carson Daly revealed that Adam Levine is stepping away from his coaching duties on the talent competition after 16 seasons.

Adam Levine is leaving "The Voice" after 16 seasons. Getty Images

"He'll always be a cherished member of 'The Voice' family," Carson announced, adding, "We wish him nothing but the best."

That's not all: three-time former coach Gwen Stefani will join the panel again for season 17.

The Maroon 5 frontman, who's led a singer to the big win three times on the show, has been a part of the series since it first debuted on NBC in the fall of 2012, and there's only one other coach who can make the same claim to fame.

Blake Shelton has shared the stage with Levine all along, and if there's anything the duo are better known for than their vocal coaching skills (and, of course, their respective music careers), it's their status as true frenemies.

For nearly seven years, Levine has needled his pal through the audition process, the performances and in between it all, just for fun — like the time he filled Shelton's pickup truck with manure back in 2014.

Blake Shelton's truck got a manure bath, courtesy of Adam Levine. TODAY

And Shelton's sure to miss those days, too — especially pranks like the time he shared Levine's personal phone number with the world (which led to the aforementioned manuring).

She's back! Gwen Stefani will return for season 17 of "The Voice."

As for Levine, he'll have plenty to keep him busy between writing, recording and touring. And Shelton? Don't feel too bad about the country crooner losing his sparring partner. He and Stefani, who have been dating since 2015, are sure to have their share of on-screen moments.

In fact, it was her season nine turn on the show that saw sparks fly first between the two.

Blake Shelton is losing a buddy but gaining a girlfriend on "The Voice." Kevin Winter

See what happens when the couple competes in the absence of Levine this fall.