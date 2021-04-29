Adam Levine jokes he doesn't support Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's marriage

Adam Levine may have left “The Voice” two years ago, but his funny rivalry with Blake Shelton is still going strong!

Levine, 42, joked that he’s not a fan of the engagement between Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who was a coach on "The Voice's" last season, which finished airing in December.

“I don’t support their marriage,” he said during a recent visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” also joking that he might raise his hand and object to their union on their wedding day.

“She’s so cool, and he’s not,” he added.

DeGeneres tried to argue that Shelton is “very funny and very smart,” but Levine could only admit that the country singer is “vaguely charming.”

“I miss this. I miss making so much fun of him,” the Maroon 5 singer continued with a laugh. “I’ll go to the wedding and I’ll object. I will probably not be invited now that I’m saying this on live television. But I’ll be there somehow.”

If Shelton has his way, Levine will definitely be at his wedding — and with a job to do.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now, and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said in December on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“He owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years,” the country star added. “So I think we can get Adam to come be our wedding band."

Shelton and Stefani’s wedding date hasn’t been publicly confirmed, but Levine said last month that he would love to play at the ceremony, if he’s asked.

"They are the best, dude," he said on SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" last month. "I would love to. I would be honored. They won't ask me, though. They'll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody."

