Adam Levine, James Corden have run-in with deputy during 'Carpool Karaoke'

For his latest edition of "Carpool Karaoke," James Corden enlisted Adam Levine to ride shotgun.

Their duets, however, were hot enough to attract the attention of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In a preview clip, a deputy drives up next to the pair, with his vehicle's siren blaring.

"I'm going to pull you over so he can sing a song for me," the deputy tells Corden, who is behind the wheel.

That draws a laugh from the "Late Late Show" host, who asks incredulously if he had heard the request correctly.

"Yes, because you caused a traffic hazard," says the deputy.

Judging from the rest of the preview clip, the segment will feature a lot more laughs and a lot more high notes.

Levine eventually gets to take a spin behind the wheel — on a track where the 39-year-old rocker can really test the traction on the tires as Corden tries desperately to read trivia questions.

Maroon 5 fans can rejoice knowing that the pair will also sing some of the band's signature tunes, including "Moves Like Jagger" and "Sugar."

The installment of "Carpool Karaoke" featuring Levine will air Thursday night on CBS' "The Late Late Show."