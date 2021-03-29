IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Would Adam Levine perform at Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding? What he says

Levine joked that his former colleagues on "The Voice" will "probably get Luke Bryan or somebody" instead of having him play their wedding.
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

If Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still looking for a wedding singer, Adam Levine is standing by.

The Maroon 5 singer spoke on SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" on March 26 about possibly playing the wedding of his former colleagues on "The Voice."

"They can't afford me," he joked. "They haven't even asked me yet."

Adam Levine (center) says it would be "an honor" if he gets the call to perform at the wedding of friends and former "Voice" colleagues Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Levine said he had just been texting with them before the interview and would be glad to play their wedding if he gets the call.

"They are the best, dude," he said. "I would love to. I would be honored. They won't ask me though, they'll probably get, like, Luke Bryan or somebody."

Shelton already threw it out there in December that he had Maroon 5 in mind as the wedding entertainment after getting engaged to Stefani in October.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding," Shelton said in an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Gwen Stefani talks about her new music, wedding plans with Blake Shelton

Jan. 14, 202105:34

Shelton referenced Maroon 5's video for "Sugar" that shows the band surprising couples by performing at their wedding receptions.

"I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years,” Shelton said. “So I think we can get Adam to come be our wedding band."

Levine recalled seeing Shelton's interview with Seth Meyers live while home in quarantine during the pandemic.

"And he's talking, and they're talking about marriage, and he's like, 'I'm gonna get Adam Levine to come play, he doesn't know it yet. And I'm like sitting there in bed like eating popcorn and I'm like, 'Man, f--- you, I'm not coming to play your wedding,'" Levine joked.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 