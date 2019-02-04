Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 4, 2019, 2:04 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

They're known for hits like "Sunday Morning," but Maroon 5 rocked out on Sunday evening, performing on the Super Bowl halftime show.

The band, which found itself in the center of controversy after agreeing to headline the show when other acts balked at the opportunity in a show of support for Colin Kaepernick, teamed up with Big Boi and Travis Scott over the course of a nearly 14-minute performance that culminated in a shirtless Adam Levine.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Matt Rourke / AP

After some fireworks went off, the band, perched on a giant stage in the shape of an "M," set off its own fireworks.

It kicked off a medley of hits with "Harder to Breathe," then segued into "This Love," as lead singer Levine strapped on a guitar.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Al Bello / Getty Images

Then, emerging onto the stage like a fireball after an introduction by SpongeBob SquarePants and Squidward, rapper Travis Scott performed "Sicko Mode." To the chagrin of many, though, the characters did not break into “Sweet Victory."

Then, the show kicked back to Levine, who performed a soft version of "Girls Like You" with a choir backing him (and one member showing off some serious pipes).

Travis Scott is carried by the crowd during halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Jeff Roberson / AP

Levine then went into the crowd, walking slowly as he performed "She Will Be Loved" before settling on a small stage.

Then, Atlanta native Big Boi rolled in wearing a fur coat. After teasing a bit of "Kryptonite (I'm on It)", he performed the Outkast classic "The Way You Move."

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Al Bello / Getty Images

Then, the stage was Maroon 5's again, as they moved to the upbeat "Sugar" and "Moves Like Jagger," at which point Levine removed his shirt, giving the performance one final swoon-worthy moment. Super performance all around!