They're known for hits like "Sunday Morning," but Maroon 5 rocked out on Sunday evening, performing on the Super Bowl halftime show.
The band, which found itself in the center of controversy after agreeing to headline the show when other acts balked at the opportunity in a show of support for Colin Kaepernick, teamed up with Big Boi and Travis Scott over the course of a nearly 14-minute performance that culminated in a shirtless Adam Levine.
After some fireworks went off, the band, perched on a giant stage in the shape of an "M," set off its own fireworks.
It kicked off a medley of hits with "Harder to Breathe," then segued into "This Love," as lead singer Levine strapped on a guitar.
Then, emerging onto the stage like a fireball after an introduction by SpongeBob SquarePants and Squidward, rapper Travis Scott performed "Sicko Mode." To the chagrin of many, though, the characters did not break into “Sweet Victory."
Then, the show kicked back to Levine, who performed a soft version of "Girls Like You" with a choir backing him (and one member showing off some serious pipes).
Levine then went into the crowd, walking slowly as he performed "She Will Be Loved" before settling on a small stage.
Then, Atlanta native Big Boi rolled in wearing a fur coat. After teasing a bit of "Kryptonite (I'm on It)", he performed the Outkast classic "The Way You Move."
Then, the stage was Maroon 5's again, as they moved to the upbeat "Sugar" and "Moves Like Jagger," at which point Levine removed his shirt, giving the performance one final swoon-worthy moment. Super performance all around!